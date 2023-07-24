Compared to Estimates, Cathay (CATY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cathay General (CATY) reported $204.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +9.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cathay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 45.36% compared to the 43.71% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 3.44% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.55%.

Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $21.17 billion versus $20.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Total Non-Interest Income : $23.11 million compared to the $12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $181.53 million versus $185.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Cathay here>>>



Shares of Cathay have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

