Compared to Estimates, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) reported $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +10.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.72% compared to the 2.76% average estimate based on two analysts.

Efficiency ratio : 66% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.63%.

Total Noninterest Income : $2.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.47 million.

Net Interest Income: $11.69 million compared to the $11.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

