Compared to Estimates, Coherent (COHR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Coherent (COHR) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.9%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +4.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coherent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Networking : $584.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $525.67 million.

Revenues- Lasers : $332.50 million compared to the $358.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenues- Materials: $288 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $266.90 million.

Shares of Coherent have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

