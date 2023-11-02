Compared to Estimates, Service Corp. (SCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Service Corp. (SCI) reported revenue of $1 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $978.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +11.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service : $5,638 compared to the $5,558.96 average estimate based on three analysts.

Funeral services performed - North America : 85,139 compared to the 85,580 average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue North America- Cemetery - Atneed : $110.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.74 million.

Revenues- Funeral : $554.80 million versus $551.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

Revenues- Cemetery : $447.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $427.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Property : $214.60 million versus $204.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Cemetery- Core : $417.90 million compared to the $402.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenue- Cemetery- Other : $29.20 million versus $29.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Funeral- Other : $44.60 million versus $37.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Funeral- Recognized Preneed : $33 million compared to the $41.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Merchandise and Services : $93.10 million compared to the $89.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Gross profit- Funeral: $109.70 million versus $107.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

