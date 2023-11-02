Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,267.00
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,375.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,804.25
    +59.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,679.40
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.50
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0600
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7890
    -0.0860 (-1.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.87
    -1.27 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3720
    -0.5200 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,657.79
    +1,214.14 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    730.82
    +24.10 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,342.43
    +20.71 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,954.48
    +352.83 (+1.12%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Service Corp. (SCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Service Corp. (SCI) reported revenue of $1 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $978.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +11.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service: $5,638 compared to the $5,558.96 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Funeral services performed - North America: 85,139 compared to the 85,580 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue North America- Cemetery - Atneed: $110.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.74 million.

  • Revenues- Funeral: $554.80 million versus $551.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

  • Revenues- Cemetery: $447.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $427.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Property: $214.60 million versus $204.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Core: $417.90 million compared to the $402.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Other: $29.20 million versus $29.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Funeral- Other: $44.60 million versus $37.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Funeral- Recognized Preneed: $33 million compared to the $41.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Cemetery- Recognized Preneed Merchandise and Services: $93.10 million compared to the $89.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross profit- Funeral: $109.70 million versus $107.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement