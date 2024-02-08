Compared to Estimates, EastGroup Properties (EGP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

EastGroup Properties (EGP) reported $149.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.33 million, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EastGroup Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Income from real estate operations : $149.03 million compared to the $148.28 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

Revenues- Other revenue : $0.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +186.1%.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.35 compared to the $1.08 average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of EastGroup Properties have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

