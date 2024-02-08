Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,014.00
    -1.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,778.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,849.25
    +7.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.80
    -4.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    +0.0200 (+0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    12.83
    -0.23 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2637
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3100
    +0.2680 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,660.72
    +1,610.70 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.75
    -52.26 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,411.28
    +291.36 (+0.81%)
     

Compared to Estimates, EastGroup Properties (EGP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

EastGroup Properties (EGP) reported $149.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.33 million, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EastGroup Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Income from real estate operations: $149.03 million compared to the $148.28 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +186.1%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.35 compared to the $1.08 average estimate based on six analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for EastGroup Properties here>>>

Shares of EastGroup Properties have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement