Compared to Estimates, Entegris (ENTG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Entegris (ENTG) reported revenue of $812.29 million, down 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $775.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +10.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Microcontamination Control : $288.43 million versus $278.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

Net Sales- Materials Solutions : $364.97 million compared to the $346.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling : $169.19 million versus $164.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.

Net Sales- Inter-segment elimination : -$10.29 million compared to the -$14.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control : $97.56 million versus $98.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Adjusted Segment Profit- Materials Solutions : $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.47 million.

Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling : $20.46 million compared to the $26.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Adjusted Segment Profit- Unallocated general and administrative expenses: -$11.03 million versus -$15.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Entegris have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

