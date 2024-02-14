Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Entegris (ENTG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Entegris (ENTG) reported revenue of $812.29 million, down 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $775.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +10.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Microcontamination Control: $288.43 million versus $278.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

  • Net Sales- Materials Solutions: $364.97 million compared to the $346.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling: $169.19 million versus $164.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.9% change.

  • Net Sales- Inter-segment elimination: -$10.29 million compared to the -$14.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

  • Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control: $97.56 million versus $98.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Segment Profit- Materials Solutions: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.47 million.

  • Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling: $20.46 million compared to the $26.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted Segment Profit- Unallocated general and administrative expenses: -$11.03 million versus -$15.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Entegris here>>>

Shares of Entegris have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

