Compared to Estimates, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported $120.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +12.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core Efficiency Ratio: 53% compared to the 53.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE): $10.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.47 billion.

  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.78 million versus $1.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total Non-Interest Income: $24.30 million versus $24.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gain on sale of other loans and assets: $1.74 million compared to the $0.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $95.74 million compared to the $98.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Insurance and retail brokerage commissions: $2.46 million versus $2.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Other Income: $2.27 million versus $2.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.86 million.

  • Income from bank owned life insurance: $1.21 million versus $1.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Trust income: $2.55 million compared to the $3.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for First Commonwealth Financial here>>>

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

