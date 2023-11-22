Compared to Estimates, Guess (GES) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Guess (GES) reported $651.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $656.22 million, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Partner Operated : 544 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 547.

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,559 compared to the 1,569 average estimate based on two analysts.

Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail) : 3% compared to the 1% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net revenue- Licensing operations : $33.04 million versus $27.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

Net revenue- Asia : $64.50 million compared to the $66.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

Net revenue- Americas Retail : $153.87 million compared to the $156.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

Net revenue- Americas Wholesale : $55.29 million versus $51.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

Net revenue- Europe : $344.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Net royalties : $33.04 million versus $28.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

Product sales: $618.13 million compared to the $627.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

Shares of Guess have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

