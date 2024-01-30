Compared to Estimates, HomeStreet (HMST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HomeStreet (HMST) reported $45.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -500.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HomeStreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 105.9% versus 97.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 1.6% versus 1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $8.92 billion versus $8.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income : $34.99 million compared to the $38.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Total noninterest income : $10.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.95 million.

Loan servicing income : $3.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.

Deposit fees: $2.33 million versus $2.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for HomeStreet here>>>



Shares of HomeStreet have returned +45.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research