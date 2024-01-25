Compared to Estimates, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $21.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 63.3%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -57.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +13.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 180.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.1%.

Net Interest Margin : 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period : 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $7.24 billion compared to the $7.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $0.95 million compared to the $0.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Income : $42.26 million versus $40.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Interchange fees : $3.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.15 million.

Other income : $1.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million.

Mortgage servicing income net of impairment : $0.72 million compared to the $0.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.09 million versus $3.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Fiduciary activities : $1.35 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

