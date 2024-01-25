Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,894.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,017.00
    +38.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,597.00
    -24.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.10
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • Vix

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2712
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6460
    +0.2260 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,055.34
    +351.01 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,057.71
    -168.77 (-0.47%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $21.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 63.3%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -57.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +13.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 180.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.1%.

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

  • Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $7.24 billion compared to the $7.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.95 million compared to the $0.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $42.26 million versus $40.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Interchange fees: $3.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.15 million.

  • Other income: $1.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million.

  • Mortgage servicing income net of impairment: $0.72 million compared to the $0.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.09 million versus $3.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Fiduciary activities: $1.35 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Horizon Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement