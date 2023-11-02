Compared to Estimates, Idexx (IDXX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) reported revenue of $915.53 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.08 million, representing a surprise of -0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idexx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Profit - Water : 69.8% compared to the 70.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Gross Profit- CAG : 59.6% compared to the 60.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

Gross Profit - LPD : 53.2% compared to the 58.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

Gross Profit - Other : 43.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.4%.

Revenue- Water- United States : $22.80 million versus $21.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- LPD- International : $24.71 million versus $23.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States : $573.83 million compared to the $578.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International : $263.33 million compared to the $262.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG) : $837.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $844.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Revenue- Other : $4.17 million compared to the $5.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.5% year over year.

Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD) : $29.75 million compared to the $27.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenue- Water: $44.45 million compared to the $42.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

Shares of Idexx have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

