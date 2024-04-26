Compared to Estimates, Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reported $372.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.1%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss Ratio : 58.8% compared to the 59.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

Combined Ratio : 79.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 79.9%.

Expense Ratio : 20.7% compared to the 20.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenues- Net Earned Premiums : $351.05 million compared to the $317.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year.

Revenues- Net investment income : $32.93 million compared to the $32.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.1% year over year.

Revenues- Other income : $0.32 million compared to the $0.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

Revenues- Fee Income: $8.09 million versus $7.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group here>>>



Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

