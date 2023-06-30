Compared to Estimates, McCormick (MKC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

McCormick (MKC) reported $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McCormick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Consumer : $912.10 million versus $932.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

Net Sales- Flavor Solutions : $747.10 million versus $724.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

Shares of McCormick have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

