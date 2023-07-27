U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Compared to Estimates, Orion Marine (ORN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Orion Marine Group (ORN) reported $182.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Orion Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Contract revenues- Concrete Segment: $81.99 million versus $100.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27% change.

  • Contract revenues- Marine Segment: $100.54 million compared to the $79.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.

  • Operating Income- Concrete segment total: -$1.45 million versus -$1.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Income- Marine segment total: $3.49 million versus -$0.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Orion Marine here>>>

Shares of Orion Marine have returned +20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

