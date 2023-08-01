Compared to Estimates, OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) reported $39.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OrthoPediatrics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product sales by category- Trauma and deformity : $27.51 million compared to the $25.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.9% year over year.

Product sales by category- Sports medicine/other : $1.15 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.

Product sales by category- Scoliosis: $10.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

