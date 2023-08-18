Compared to Estimates, Palo Alto (PANW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Billings : $3.16 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion.

RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation) : $10.6 billion versus $10 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Revenue- Product : $507.40 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $502.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

Revenue- Subscription and support : $1.45 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

Revenue- Subscription and support- Support : $528 million versus $522.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription : $917.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $933.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.

Product gross profit Non-GAAP : $406.60 million compared to the $373.81 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.

Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP : $1.10 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion.

Subscription and support gross profit GAAP : $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion.

Product gross profit GAAP: $403.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.24 million.

Shares of Palo Alto have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

