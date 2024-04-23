Compared to Estimates, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) reported revenue of $314.07 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +31.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-Property RevPAR growth rate : 1.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

Total Guest Rooms : 12,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,926.

Revenue- Food and beverage : $81.10 million versus $77.68 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Revenue- Other operating : $34.87 million versus $34.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

Revenue- Room : $198.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $193.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.43.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

