Compared to Estimates, Primis Financial (FRST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Primis Financial (FRST) reported revenue of $34.64 million, up 27.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.18 million, representing a surprise of -9.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -84.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primis Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.65% compared to the 2.84% average estimate based on two analysts.

Efficiency Ratio : 88.19% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.68%.

Total Non Interest Income : $8.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.

Net Interest Income: $26.16 million compared to the $27.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Primis Financial have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

