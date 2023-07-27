U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,601.00
    +30.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2140
    -0.1910 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,267.43
    -133.69 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.07
    -3.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,398.79
    -492.37 (-1.50%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Primis Financial (FRST) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Primis Financial (FRST) reported revenue of $34.64 million, up 27.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.18 million, representing a surprise of -9.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -84.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primis Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.65% compared to the 2.84% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Efficiency Ratio: 88.19% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.68%.

  • Total Non Interest Income: $8.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.

  • Net Interest Income: $26.16 million compared to the $27.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Primis Financial here>>>

Shares of Primis Financial have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research