Compared to Estimates, Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) reported $84.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Retail Opportunity Investments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental revenue : $82.15 million compared to the $80.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

Diluted income (loss) per share : $0.06 versus $0.07 estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

