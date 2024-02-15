Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) reported $84.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Retail Opportunity Investments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $82.15 million compared to the $80.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

  • Diluted income (loss) per share: $0.06 versus $0.07 estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Retail Opportunity Investments here>>>

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

