Compared to Estimates, Sixth St (TSLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sixth Street (TSLX) reported $114.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments : $112.40 million versus $108.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments : $2.03 million compared to the $1.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $107.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.34 million.

Shares of Sixth St have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

