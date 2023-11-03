Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,953.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,960.25
    -37.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.30
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    +0.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    -0.1200 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -1.21 (-7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3680
    -0.0890 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,679.25
    -1,089.48 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    709.55
    -20.50 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.53
    +104.10 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Compared to Estimates, Sixth St (TSLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Sixth Street (TSLX) reported $114.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $112.40 million versus $108.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $2.03 million compared to the $1.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $107.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.34 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Sixth St here>>>

Shares of Sixth St have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement