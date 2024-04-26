Compared to Estimates, TFI International (TFII) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported revenue of $1.87 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was -10.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 89.6% versus 87.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 90.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.9%.

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload : 90.2% versus 89.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

U.S. LTL - Tonnage : 838 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 830.64 KTons.

U.S. LTL - Average weight per shipment : 1,209 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,158.39 lbs.

Revenue before fuel surcharge : $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload : $680.70 million compared to the $693.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

Revenue- Truckload : $397.73 million compared to the $436.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

Revenue- Eliminations : -$12.01 million compared to the -$12.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

Revenue- Package and Courier : $103.18 million versus $118.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

Revenue- Logistics : $441.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $399.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

Fuel surcharge: $259.31 million versus $250.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.

Shares of TFI International have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

