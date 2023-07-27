Compared to Estimates, TriCo (TCBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TriCo (TCBK) reported $104.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.15 million, representing a surprise of -1.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TriCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 58.69% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 54.17%.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.96% versus 4.08% estimated by three analysts on average.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $9.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.97 billion.

Total Non Interest Income : $15.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.08 million.

Net Interest Income: $88.60 million compared to the $90.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for TriCo here>>>



Shares of TriCo have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research