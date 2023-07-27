U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

Compared to Estimates, TriCo (TCBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

TriCo (TCBK) reported $104.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.15 million, representing a surprise of -1.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TriCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 58.69% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 54.17%.

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.96% versus 4.08% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $9.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.97 billion.

  • Total Non Interest Income: $15.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.08 million.

  • Net Interest Income: $88.60 million compared to the $90.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for TriCo here>>>

Shares of TriCo have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

