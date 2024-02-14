Advertisement
Compared to Estimates, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) reported $140.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of -$0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was +26.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upstart Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Transaction Volume: $1253.2 thousand compared to the $1247.91 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Revenue from fees, net: $155.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $150.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Revenue- Interest income and fair value adjustments, net: -$8.68 million compared to the -$14.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Upstart Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

