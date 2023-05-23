Compared to Estimates, Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.77%.

Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores : $308.71 million versus $316.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.

Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores : $473.64 million compared to the $457.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

Net sales by brand- Free People Stores : $273.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $51.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.37 million.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

