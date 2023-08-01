Compared to Estimates, Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Woodward (WWD) reported $800.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702.21 million, representing a surprise of +14.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Segment external net sales- Industrial : $320.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.95 million.

Segment external net sales- Aerospace : $480.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $454.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.

Segment earnings- Aerospace : $83.08 million compared to the $81.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $58.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.44 million.





Shares of Woodward have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

