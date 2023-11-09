Compared to Estimates, Ziff Davis (ZD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ziff Davis (ZD) reported $340.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ziff Davis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Advertising : $183.01 million versus $182.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

Revenues- Subscription : $144.91 million compared to the $146.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

Revenues- Other: $13.09 million compared to the $11.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

Shares of Ziff Davis have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

