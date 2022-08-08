U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    +17.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,918.00
    +161.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,267.75
    +39.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.80
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    -1.29 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.29
    +0.45 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    -0.0520 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7310
    -0.2390 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,071.17
    +919.15 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.76
    +27.53 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.83
    +59.09 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

COMPASS DATACENTERS ENTERS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER MARKET IN JOINT VENTURE WITH HINES IN MILAN

·3 min read

Milan Campus Expected to Be One of the Largest Data Center Developments in Italy,
a Critical Market for Hyperscale Customers

DALLAS and LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters and Hines, the global real estate firm, have acquired land in the Milan metro area with the intention to build one of the largest data center campuses in Italy. The 2.3 million square foot Noviglio-located site aims to support 48MW+ of IT load with construction to begin in 2023.

The joint venture marks the entry of Compass Datacenters, one of the world's leading data center developers, into the European market for the first time, and is anticipated to be the first data center project to be delivered by Hines in Europe.

"Building our first European campus in Milan is a major step in Compass' global expansion strategy. It's geographic location, undersea cable connectivity, robust fiber availability and affordable power makes it an ideal location for hyperscalers," said AJ Byers, President and Chief Development Officer at Compass Datacenters. "Hines' vision for Italy align with our own, and our combined resources should accelerate the timeline for customer availability."

Mario Abbadessa, senior managing director and country head, Italy, at Hines, commented: "This first investment into the Italian and European data center market establishes a new area of development for Hines, representing significant opportunities in a high-growth sector. The Italian data center market is becoming a leading destination for cloud providers with growing capacity requirements commonly referred to as hyperscalers, with $2.6 billion projected to be invested by 2026. Milan's high level of network connectivity and the region's multiple submarine cable termination points were key elements in both companies' mutual identification of the Novigilio site as an ideal data center campus location in Milan's supply-constrained market."

"Sustainability is a hallmark of the approach that Compass and Hines use. Our sustainable construction methodologies include the use of materials produced using GHG reduction technology, the use of renewable fuel generators, and low-waste construction methodologies," said Byers. "When customers work with us, they have the assurance that their digital infrastructure will exceed regulatory requirements while also supporting corporate sustainability strategies."

Compass and Hines' sustainable approach to design and construction align with the EU's goals on carbon reduction and is consistent with our customer's green strategies in Europe," said Abbadessa. "Both companies view green construction as a core tenet while also attempting to reduce the customer's total cost of ownership."

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 285 cities in 28 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $90.3 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to 373 properties totaling 114.2 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,530 properties, totaling over 511 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 198 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2021.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-datacenters-enters-european-data-center-market-in-joint-venture-with-hines-in-milan-301600581.html

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Squeeze may be Risky, but the New Business Model has a Chance

    It seems that most of the bad performance of Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY ) is attributable to the negative performance history after 2019. The stock is beaten down by short-selling, with some 35% of shares being shorted by July 14th, 2022, and analysts are also posting low price targets for the stock which has driven it to a multi-year low valuation.

  • Undervalued and Risky - Why Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Situation is Getting more Complicated

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) just released the latest earnings report for the quarter ending on June 30th, showing a noticeable business slowdown based on decreased commerce activity in China. In this analysis, we will pair the risk factors for Alibaba with the fundamentals in order to see if the market is skewed in any direction.

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.

  • Palantir Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss, Weak Revenue Outlook

    Palantir tumbled as earnings missed analyst estimates while revenue edged by Wall Street targets and guidance came in below views.

  • Despite high Earnings, Analysts may be Seeing Limited Upside for Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Stock

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) posted record Q2 earnings of $17.9b, amounting to $38.95 billion in the last 12 months. This marks a 227% YoY quarterly earnings growth. Investors that were bullish on XOM a year ago are getting a solid 60% return, however we need to analyze if the abnormal market conditions will persist - or if price tailwinds have reached their peak for this cycle.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • Tesla unveils timing of 3-for-1 stock split, stock up 1.7% premarket

    Tesla Inc. said it will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split that will give shareholders of record as of Aug. 17 a dividend of two additional shares of common stock on Aug. 24. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25, the company said in a regulatory filing published Friday. Shares were up 1.7% premarket Monday, but are down 18% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 13%.

  • Upstart Holdings Isn't a Stock to Hold on the Cusp of Earnings

    The charts and indicators of the operator of a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform are largely bearish.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.48

    The board of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) has announced that the dividend on 9th of September will be...

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood investors look like they are taking a page out of Peter Lynch's playbook with some savvy buys.

  • Britain at risk of energy shortages as Norway threatens to ration electricity - live updates

    Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Roger Bootle: The Taiwan crisis is the stuff of economic nightmares Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Tesla Sets Its Stock Split Date. Let Pre-Split Trading Begin.

    Shares of the electric-vehicle company will begin trading at their new split-adjusted price on Aug. 25.

  • Bitcoin Extends Rally, Pushes Above $24,000. CoinBase Surges.

    The price of Bitcoin has jumped nearly 5% over the past 24 hours to $24,220.36, climbing to its recent high of $24,504 toward the end of July. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has regained 12.3% over the course of the last month, looking to claw back some of its losses since falling under $20,000 in June for the first time since 2020. The rally was spurred by investor optimism that inflation may soon be easing, with July’s consumer price index data expected to tick down to 8.7% from 9.1% in June, according to FactSet.

  • Karuna's stock jumps 42% after sharing promising Phase 3 data for its schizophrenia drug

    Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. soared 42.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for schizophrenia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Karuna told investors it expects to submit the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration in "mid-2023." RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams expects the drug could generate $1.3 billion in annual sales, according to an investor note. The "profile continues to look very differentiated from e

  • We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Signify Health Jumps on Report of Potential Bid From CVS Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Signify Health Inc. rose before US markets opened Monday after a report that CVS Health Corp. is planning to submit a bid to acquire the provider of technology and services for home health. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillCVS, whic

  • Disney, Uber, and 11 Beaten Down Stocks That Look Like They Could Come Back

    Walt Disney, Bank of America, Uber Technologies, and 10 other stocks that could be bargains after 2022's market selloff. The view from Boyar Value Group.