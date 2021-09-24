U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.50
    -24.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,483.00
    -161.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,191.50
    -112.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    -14.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.19
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.33
    -0.54 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5410
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,630.87
    -1,957.78 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.55
    -74.38 (-6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.34
    -35.01 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Compass Datacenters' Nancy Novak Honored As One Of Women Builder's Council Outstanding Women

·2 min read

Award Recognizes Game-Changing Women Who Are Helping to Lead the Construction Industry Forward

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak has been named one of Women Builder's Council's 2021 Outstanding Women. The Outstanding Women Award recognizes women who have demonstrated their leadership and skill within their organization and are setting the bar for service performance and excellence. WBC designed this competition to honor the industry's leading champions who are inspiring change in diversity, inclusion and equality. WBC announced the winners of this and other awards at its 16th Annual Champion Awards Red Tie Reception, which recognized 125 Outstanding and Next Generation Women Builders through engaging virtual conversations, focused on the future of the industry and the leaders that will take them there.

Women Builder's Council is the leading association representing women in the construction industry on several important fronts: legislative advocacy, new business development and professional development, with a special focus on leadership. WBC provides a dynamic forum that advances industry knowledge, addresses the barriers that prevent women from growing and facilitates solutions for policy makers and industry leaders. WBC was established in 2004 by several women business owners who recognized the challenges of doing business in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The organization is the leading voice for women in the construction industry in New York State.

"It's an absolute privilege to be chosen from a group of such deserving nominees," said Nancy Novak. "Women Builder's Council has been such an incredible advocate for females in the industry since its inception in 2004, and I'm honored to link arms with them in their efforts to push back barriers and forge new pathways for women. Together, we will make the construction industry a more inclusive and diverse space."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-datacenters-nancy-novak-honored-as-one-of-women-builders-council-outstanding-women-301384512.html

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

    For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. No one can time the next market crash, but investors should be ready with a plan. Investing in great companies when the market takes their share prices down can help supercharge investors' nest eggs.

  • Another Hedge Fund Joins in Criticism of GlaxoSmithKline CEO. What Investors Need to Know.

    The small activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners has joined the attack on GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley.

  • Health insurer Cigna names new CEO of Evernorth unit

    The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown resilient growth in the last few quarters. Palmer, who has been with Cigna for 23 years and most recently served as the chief operating office of Evernorth, will start in his new role from January. Tim Wentworth, the current CEO of Evernorth, will retire by the end of this year, the company said.

  • A lot of people 'rediscovered the outdoors' during Covid: Vista Outdoor CEO

    Chris Metz, Vista Outdoor CEO, talks company's explosive growth during the pandemic and its acquisition of Foresight Sports.

  • Key takeaways from the September Fed Meeting

    Tom Graff, Brown Advisory Head of Fixed Income&nbsp;and Mike Mussio, FBB Capital Partners President joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down their biggest takeaways from the September Fed meeting.&nbsp;

  • U.S. pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board - BloombergQuint

    The California State Teachers' Retirement Fund (CalSTRS) has decided to vote against the appointment of Saudi Aramco's chairman as an independent director to the board of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, BloombergQuint reported. The U.S. pension fund held 5.3 million fully and partly paid shares of Reliance Industries, as of June 30, 2020, according to the last available disclosure on its website. CalSTRS' voting decision is based on U.S. proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis' recommendation, BloombergQuint reported on Friday.

  • TPG Appoints Todd Sisitsky as President Before Possible IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG promoted Todd Sisitsky, who has co-headed the firm’s main buyout strategy, to the newly created role of president as the firm makes leadership changes ahead of a possible initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin R

  • VOTI Detection Signs New Agreement With UNHCR

    VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has signed a new three year agreement with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).

  • DIAL Global Summit: Put emotions aside, tackle D&I with passion

    Panellists stressed the importance of creating an environment where everyone is comfortable to speak up.

  • Nationwide kicks off hunt for new boss amid clean sweep at the top

    Chief executive Joe Garner will remain at the helm until a successor is appointed.

  • CivicAction appoints Rob MacIsaac as Chair of the Board of Directors

    Today, CivicAction is pleased to announce that Rob MacIsaac, President & CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), has been appointed Chair of CivicAction's Board of Directors.

  • Sean Spicer, Russ Vought sue Biden over Naval Academy Board removal

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought sued President Biden on Thursday over their ouster from the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy.Why it matters: The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., by the conservative group America First Legal, claims Biden "has no statutory authority to terminate Mr. Spicer’s and Mr. Vought’s appointments to the Board." Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Industry Moves: Allen Edmonds Taps David Law as SVP and General Manager

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Great Gulf Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

    Jerry Patava, Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Great Gulf Group (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Bill Tresham and Stephen Cole to serve on the Company's Board.

  • Betsson chairman Svensk resigns after CEO dismissal

    Swedish online gaming company Betsson said on Thursday that its chairman, Patrick Svensk, had resigned effective immediately in the wake of the dismissal of the company's Chief Executive earlier this month. The company, which said it had appointed board member Johan Lundberg as its new chairman, said Svensk's decision to resign was because major shareholders had lost confidence in him. Betsson said on Sept. 17 that the board had begun a process of finding a replacement for CEO Pontus Lindwall.

  • Jay Sandrich Dies: Prolific Emmy-Winning Director Of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘The Cosby Show’ & More Was 89

    Jay Sandrich, the Emmy-winning TV director who was behind such iconic comedies as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Cosby Show, The Golden Girls, WKRP in Cincinnati and Soap among others, has died. He was 89. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery The news was confirmed Thursday by his former […]

  • Texas Capital Bank taps new chief legal officer, corporate secretary in wake of strategy overhaul

    Texas Capital Bancshares tapped a new chief legal officer and corporate secretary to help with regulatory and advisory work as the company launches a new broker-dealer business, it announced Thursday. Anna Alvarado will take the reins in the top legal spot at the company, effective Oct. 15. Texas Capital Bancshares, the parent company to Texas Capital Bank, said Alvarado will work on regulatory legal matters and report to President and CEO Rob Holmes.

  • Facebook's CTO to step down after 13 years at the company

    Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer just announced that he will stepping down from the role next year and transition to a part-time position as a "Senior Fellow" at the company. Bosworth will continue to lead the AR/VR organization in his new role.

  • Meet the 5 judges who will pick the 2021 winner of TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield

    The battle to win Startup Battlefield began long before TechCrunch Disrupt kicked off Tuesday. Startup founders from all over the world applied to what has been described as the most competitive batch in TechCrunch history. Twenty startups competed this week on the TechCrunch virtual stage for $100,000 in equity-free prize money and last night, we announced the finalists: Adventr, Cellino, Koa, Nth Cycle and Tatum.