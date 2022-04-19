Compass Datacenters Selects ActivePure For New Workplace Health Initiative

Protecting Jobsites and Facilities with Less Worker Downtime

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 /ActivePure, the global leader in surface and air purification, today announced a partnership with Compass Datacenters. Compass will work in conjunction with ActivePure authorized distributor Workplace Elemental Technologies (WET) to implement advanced air purification measures at their jobsites and select facilities. The installation of ActivePure Technology sets a new precedent for those in the data center industry. Devices powered by ActivePure Technology are to be installed in common indoor facilities, Compass corporate offices, construction sites and office areas in company-maintained facilities. Compass will also make ActivePure Technology available for customers to use in their commissioned data center facilities to reduce airborne and surface pathogens in their operations and maintenance spaces.

With origins in the space exploration program, ActivePure has successfully adapted naturally occurring outdoors processes for indoor environments. ActivePure Technology is an Advanced Photocatalysis technology which mimics the organic process of photolysis - in this process, the air is cleansed when sunlight interacts with moisture and creates oxidative molecules. ActivePure brings this atmospheric cleansing phenomenon indoors, allowing the oxidizing particles to neutralize viruses, mold and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. This unique technology is a game-changer as it actively neutralizes surface and airborne pathogens (including SARS-CoV-2) without chemicals, ozone or the need to trap and filter contaminants.

"Everyone who has worked in construction knows that aside from terrible weather, nothing has a more negative scheduling impact than communicable airborne illnesses among construction crews. With ActivePure Technology, we can now proactively protect our teams to ensure we honor the commitments we make to our customers," said Nancy Novak, chief innovation officer at Compass Datacenters. "It helps make our worksites far healthier, which has a huge impact on delivering facilities on time and budget. This technology also helps protect our employees who work in office environments, allowing everyone to feel safer working and collaborating in person. ActivePure has become a vital part of Compass' comprehensive approach to health and safety across our organization."

Since the inception of the initiative, Compass Datacenters, has successfully installed units powered by ActivePure Technology in construction sites and data centers throughout their United States and Canada properties. The devices installed include the Beyond Guardian Air, Mid-Range Blaster, Pure Cloud, and AP500.

"This collaboration with Compass has been a very successful one, and it demonstrates how important indoor air quality is for the data center and construction industries," said Jim Levin, founder of Workplace Elemental Technologies. "Construction sites, corporate offices and operational data centers are all environments where many people are working in close proximity. By using ActivePure, Compass is providing a critical layer of protection in their data center construction and operations environments. This is a model for how the data center industry can provide peace of mind and greater productivity in the workplace."

For more information on how ActivePure provides a trusted air and surface purification solution, visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

About ActivePure

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' six brands include Aerus, Aerus Enterprise Solutions, ActivePure, Allergy Buyers Club, The Pure Company and Vollara. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

About Workplace Elemental Technologies

Workplace Elemental Technologies was founded in 2020 by Jim Levin, a veteran technology executive with a 25-year history of bringing sustainable and efficient technology solutions to business customers. With the unprecedented workplace challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jim decided to focus his efforts on helping to create safer workplaces for employees, customers, patients and shareholders through the identification and distribution of a portfolio of innovative technologies addressing air and water challenges. For more information, visit www.go4wettech.com

