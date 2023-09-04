Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$16m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$59m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Compass Diversified's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Compass Diversified, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$128m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Compass Diversified given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Compass Diversified currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

