Compass Group's (LON:CPG) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.281

The board of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.281 on the 29th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Compass Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Compass Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 57.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.244 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.431. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Compass Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Compass Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

