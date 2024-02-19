Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.15

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 20th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Compass Minerals International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, Compass Minerals International is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.18 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. The dividend has fallen 72% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Compass Minerals International's EPS has fallen by approximately 50% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Compass Minerals International's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Compass Minerals International that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

