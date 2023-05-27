Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

Compass Minerals International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CMP) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 20th of June. This means the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Compass Minerals International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Compass Minerals International is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 121% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 33%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.98, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This works out to a decline of approximately 70% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Compass Minerals International's earnings per share has shrunk at 36% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We should note that Compass Minerals International has issued stock equal to 20% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Compass Minerals International's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Compass Minerals International (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

