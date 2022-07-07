Compass Mining Cuts 15% of Staff, Lowers Executive Compensation
Compass Mining has let go of 15% of its employees, and has cut executive compensation to ride out the crypto downturn.
Compass also said it grew too quickly, and needed to readdress its strategy moving forward.
“Given recent market downturn and anticipated future market conditions, we had to take a hard look at our spend and recalibrate for the future of the business,” cofounders and interim CEOs Thomas Heller and Paul Gosker said in a statement Thursday.
The bitcoin mining hosting company had just over 80 employees listed on LinkedIn as of late Thursday.
In June, Compass’ CEO and CFO resigned amid “setbacks and disappointments” at the company.