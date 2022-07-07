Compass Mining Cuts 15% of Staff, Lowers Executive Compensation

TheStreet.com

The trader who was shorting Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund today, against his bank of America and Goldman Sachs longs, is also giving up on the group. The hopelessness expressed by the panelists should not be surprising considering that the month of June was the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index's second worst June on record (-13.3%), as well as its ninth worst month all time. At the core of my optimism regarding financial stocks is my expectation of a mild and brief recession.