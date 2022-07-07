U.S. markets closed

Compass Mining Cuts 15% of Staff, Lowers Executive Compensation

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

  • Compass Mining has let go of 15% of its employees, and has cut executive compensation to ride out the crypto downturn.

  • Compass also said it grew too quickly, and needed to readdress its strategy moving forward.

  • “Given recent market downturn and anticipated future market conditions, we had to take a hard look at our spend and recalibrate for the future of the business,” cofounders and interim CEOs Thomas Heller and Paul Gosker said in a statement Thursday.

  • The bitcoin mining hosting company had just over 80 employees listed on LinkedIn as of late Thursday.

  • In June, Compass’ CEO and CFO resigned amid “setbacks and disappointments” at the company.

