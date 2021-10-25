Compass Mortgage Announces Winners Of Its 2021 Educator Giveaway

Warrenville, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage, a nationwide mortgage company headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, has announced the winners of its Educator Giveaway.

On September 23rd, 2021, the company announced it was giving away $1,000 worth of classroom supplies to three educators working hard to make a difference. The company invited all its fans on social media to nominate educators they feel are deserving of the honor and recognition. The educator could be a teacher, principal, social worker, or anyone else in a related profession that spends time and effort in bettering society by directly working with the children who need their guidance the most.

The giveaway entries had a few simple requirements. Firstly, the entry should nominate someone other than the person filling out the form. Secondly, the nominated educator must teach at a public or accredited private school. Third, the educator must teach at any level from preschool to high school.

The company said it would choose the winners based on the nomination entry, and it was particularly looking for educators whose influence extends beyond the classroom. The greater the number of nominations an educator received, the better their chances of winning the giveaway. The nominations were open from September 23rd to October 7th, 2021.

Compass Mortgage said it received 213 nominations for educators who were working tirelessly to make a positive impact on their local communities. After the three winners of the giveaway were decided, the company emailed all of them saying that they were a finalist and the company was interviewing all of the finalists. During the interview, the company informed the educators they weren’t just finalists, but winners of the giveaway. The reactions of the winners were captured on camera, and those interested can watch the Facebook video.

The company released the video on its social media channels on Thursday October 14th, 2021. The winners were a third-grade teacher in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, a third-grade teacher in Quitman, Georgia, and a social worker in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Story continues

When asked what winning the giveaway would mean to her, one winner stated, “Kids need things like flexible seating. They need things like fidgets and tools and sensory items. In the past, I’d have a big bucket of things that they bought. They’d use them and we’d throw them back in when they were done. But now with COVID, we can’t share items like that. A reward like this would help us individualize some supports for different kids.”

Another winner responded to the same question by saying, “It would mean a lot of extra supplies for my classroom because we are at a very low socio-economic status school. We don’t get a lot of the funding that a lot of the higher schools get.”

A spokesperson for the company responded to the successful giveaway by saying, “We are proud to give back to the community of focused and dedicated individuals working hard to ensure a stable and fruitful upbringing for the future generations of this great country. The giveaway is our way of saying thank you to the brave workers who have spent the last year battling the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that upended millions of lives. We want to thank their tenacity for pushing through these tough times by supporting them with the resources they need the most. We want to congratulate all of the winners again, and we hope that they will continue their good work of molding young minds and securing a bright future for them.”

Compass Mortgage is licensed in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Readers can find out more about Compass Mortgage by heading over to its website: https://www.compmort.com.

