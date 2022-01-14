Compass Mortgage Opens New Office in Franklin, TN

Warrenville, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrenville, Illinois -

Compass Mortgage has opened a new office in Franklin, Tennessee, which will be the company’s largest office outside of its headquarters in Warrenville, Illinois. The new office, which opened December 6th, 2021, has three private offices, two app rooms and twenty workstations, or cubicles for Compass employees to work. The new office is located at 720 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 110, Franklin, TN 37067.

Compass Mortgage’s motto, as a mortgage processer, is “Home to a Better Mortgage Experience”, according to their website. As a company, they work to set themselves apart through their corporate culture, their work ethic, and the quality of their end results. They list three core values on their website. The first is Infinite Worth, the belief that all people have value, and every person should be treated with dignity and respect. As a mortgage provider, they practice this by viewing their customers as people they have relationships with and not just transactions. The company also holds to a value of Integrity, claiming they adhere to a strict moral and ethical code that will not be broken in any situation. According to their website, Compass Mortgage offers clients full transparency through communication, as a way of ensuring they will hold to their moral and ethical code. Finally, Compass Mortgage’s core values include Excellence, or going above and beyond in everything they do. On their website, they quote “You are always moving in a direction: you are either getting better or getting worse.”

This new office from Compass Mortgage joins a number of other offices in the US Midwest and elsewhere, including offices in Johnston, Iowa; Sister Bay, Wisconsin; and Stuart, Florida. The company also has an office in Chicago, Illinois, about 30 miles to the east of its headquarters in Warrenville, their largest office. They are licensed to conduct financial aid activities in several more US states, meaning home buyers in Arizona, California, Texas and Georgia, among others, can still finance their home with Compass Mortgage. The company provides home mortgages for all kinds of home buying situations, whether home buyers are buying their first home, upsizing or downsizing from a differently sized home, getting financial help to renovate or build a home, or purchasing a second home, such as a vacation home. Investors who want to purchase investment properties can also finance their property purchases with Compass Mortgage.

There is much more information about mortgages and types of home purchases available on Compass Mortgage’s website. People interested in learning more about mortgages from Compass Mortgage can find these resources on their website or view the company's Facebook page here for even more information and perspectives.

Along with their core values, the team at Compass Mortgages follows “Aspirational Values”, which they pursue in all their work. The company website represents these values as G.R.A.C.E. G is for Grit, which is what they call sustaining passion and perseverance for long-term goals. R represents responsibility, and A is adaptability, the ability to change as the environment or circumstances change, because change is constant. Finally, the C in G.R.A.C.E. stands for “Customer Experience” while E represents “Effective Communication”, which is an important part of a good customer experience. They will bring all of these values to the table when they start work in their brand new office in Franklin, Tennessee. Those interested can visit the company website for more information.

