Compass Mortgage Releases ‘Get Committed Plus Program’

Warrenville, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois based mortgage company Compass Mortgage, whose corporate office is located at 27755 Diehl Rd, Suite 100, Warrenville, IL 60555, is debuting their new Get Committed Plus Program. The company is dedicated to ensuring that all their clients' mortgage needs are met by helping them make informed choices regarding mortgage financing.

Blake De Young of Compass Mortgage says, “It is not news to anyone that looking to buy a new property can be a massive pain to deal with. There are just too many hoops to jump through before you can get anywhere. However, not many are aware that you can get your mortgage application processed before you even find the property. That way, when you do find your home, you could put in an offer that really stands out because you can close faster than anyone else.”

With Compass Mortgage’s Get Committed Plus Program, anyone looking to buy a new home can set themselves up for success by securing interest rates before a house is found — as well as closing in as little as 15 days. By taking advantage of the Get Committed Plus Program, future homeowners can secure their funds earlier and protect themselves from fluctuating rates.

According to Compass Mortgage, securing your loan early is especially valuable now thanks to historically low interest rates. With the increased number of buyers saturating the market, there is a lot of competition across the board. Taking any and every step to ensure one can get an edge over their competitors is important, and Compass Mortgage’s Get Committed program is uniquely suited to help with this need.

De Young says, “A commitment with financial backing shows sellers you are a serious buyer and makes your offer stand out in multiple-offer situations and makes you more likely to get the house of your dreams. Of course, it’s also a great thing to relax knowing that you’ve already secured the funds you need.”

De Young says, “Mortgages are our only business. That’s what we have been doing since Day 1, and we are committed to sharing that expertise with you. Our experienced team is always available to answer any questions you may have. Because we underwrite, prepare the closing package and provide funding for your financial requirements, we are able to provide a quicker, smoother application process and closing. Since we provide the funds and complete mortgage services for our diversified sources, we are able to offer you more competitive rates and products.”

Compass Mortgage is licensed in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Just recently they became licensed in Virginia, Washington, and North and South Carolina. Those who want to learn more about Compass Mortgage and their wide range of services are encouraged to visit the company’s website, https://www.compmort.com/locations/, to get started.

Interested parties can get in touch with Blake De Young via email or phone to discuss further questions or concerns. Similarly, those interested can view the company Facebook page to view more details on the company’s spheres of interest.

For more information about Compass Mortgage, contact the company here:



Compass Mortgage

Blake De Young | VP of Marketing

(630) 836-2512

Blakedeyoung@compmort.com

27755 Diehl Road, Suite 100 Warrenville, IL 60555

CONTACT: Blake De Young | VP of Marketing



