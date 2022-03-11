U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.75
    +30.23 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,473.51
    +299.44 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,213.17
    +83.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.36
    +1.34 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.70
    -29.70 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.27 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0130
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8910
    +0.7610 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,505.02
    +513.64 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.70
    +23.76 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.22
    +85.13 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Compass Surgical Partners to Address Increasing Healthcare Costs with Strategic Investment from Health Velocity Capital

·4 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a full service, independent developer and manager of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) announced a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a growth equity firm that invests exclusively in innovative healthcare services and software businesses. Concurrent with the financing, Marty Felsenthal, Health Velocity Capital Partner, joined Compass' Board of Directors.

Better care at a lower cost to patients. Creating the next-generation delivery model for outpatient orthopaedics

Ambulatory surgery centers ("ASCs") are freestanding surgical facilities that serve as a convenient, low-cost, same-day-surgery surgery option for patients. Buoyed by clinical advancements allowing most surgeries to be provided safely in ASCs, the majority of surgeries have migrated into these centers.

Over the past few years, this trend has accelerated even faster with new technology, the adoption of safer and more effective techniques in anesthesia, and surgeons' increased experience in non-hospital settings. COVID-19 both re-affirmed and accelerated the shift as ASCs become important tools to help alleviate hospital capacity. "Given the tailwinds in the market, we saw a window to further catalyze opportunities to develop high-quality ambulatory surgery centers with trusted partners," said DJ Hill, CEO of Compass. "Our team has developed and managed more than 250 ambulatory surgery centers over the course of our careers, and we have high conviction that the outpatient migration is accelerating and that providers deserve dedicated, independent partners to deliver superior clinical and financial results. Partnering with Health Velocity Capital will benefit our joint ventures, as the firm has deep expertise in rapid innovation deployment and shares our belief in the importance of high-quality ASCs."

Health Velocity Capital expressly partners with entrepreneurs and investors working toward a more affordable, sustainable, consumer-friendly healthcare system.

"We work with our partners to help them identify the right innovative themes, companies, and strategies to embrace at the right time. Compass is disrupting a distinct and rapidly growing healthcare vertical," said Marty Felsenthal, Partner at Health Velocity Capital. "We are excited to play a strategic, supporting role in helping to fuel Compass' next phase of growth as it enters new markets and collaborates with other providers to drive value while continuing to redefine the care experience for its patients and providers."

With this funding and in support of high-performance orthopedic and spine ASCs, Compass will make specific investments in data and analytics, physician practice support services, hospital partnerships, value-based care, new service delivery models, patient and provider tools supporting the adoption of joint replacement and spine surgery programs, and other innovations, thus creating the next-generation delivery model for outpatient orthopaedics and better care for patients.

About Compass Surgical Partners:

Compass Surgical Partners is a full service, independent surgery center management firm. It is the partner of choice for high performance orthopaedic ASC surgery centers. Compass has deep expertise in outpatient orthopedics and spine, with over 250 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) developed by our team members over several decades. To learn more about the company's partnership approach, please contact Jestine Nordstrom (jnordstrom@compass-sp.com). Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

About Health Velocity Capital:

Health Velocity Capital invests exclusively in innovative healthcare software and services companies. The firm's partners have more than 90 collective years as investors, entrepreneurs, and executives helping to finance and build innovative companies that created important new healthcare markets and that became market leaders, including successful companies such as Teladoc, Livongo Health, Change Healthcare, MDLive, Contessa Health, Headspace Health, Aspire Health, Zipari, IVX Health, Well Health, Compassus, Aperio, The Advisory Board Company, Healthways (Tivity Health), US Renal Care, Spero Health, OnShift, Vantage Oncology, D2Hawkeye, Circulation Health, Payerpath, and many others. The firm counts among its limited partners many of the largest and most influential healthcare organizations in the country and current and former senior healthcare executives who collectively represent organizations that insure more than 175 million Americans, operate more than 700 hospitals, provide pharmacy and PBM services to everyone in the United States, and sell software to every major US health system. For more information, please visit www.healthvelocitycapital.com.

Media Contact
Jestine Nordstrom
Compass Surgical Partners
jnordstrom@compass-sp.com
901-482-4887

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-surgical-partners-to-address-increasing-healthcare-costs-with-strategic-investment-from-health-velocity-capital-301500689.html

SOURCE Compass Surgical Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks gained as risk sentiment got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersThe

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?