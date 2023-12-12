Compass Therapeutics Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CMPX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Compass Therapeutics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Compass Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Thomas Schuetz for US$84k worth of shares, at about US$4.19 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Thomas Schuetz was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Thomas Schuetz bought 90.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$3.95. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Compass Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Compass Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.6% of Compass Therapeutics shares, worth about US$9.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The Compass Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Compass Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Compass Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Compass Therapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Compass Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.