Compass UOL announces multi-year strategic engagement with AWS

3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The partnership will combine Compass UOL's highly talented workforce and experience in innovative technologies with AWS's specialized products and services. As part of this collaboration, Compass UOL and AWS will build an AWS business unit, with dedicated AWS skilled professionals, working on accelerating IT modernization objectives of enterprises and customers from the private and public sectors. Together, the two companies will jointly expand offerings and digital solutions that help companies unlock digital innovation in their industries while also creating opportunities for growing and building new talent on cutting-edge next-generation technologies.

Modernizing critical applications and moving workloads from on-premises environments is a vital and foundational step to enable digital transformation initiatives; however, it remains being a challenge for most companies. Typical IT departments deal with an overload of demands and daily problems, not always being able to act on their business's innovation, growth, and development goals. Despite prioritizing these initiatives, companies may not have the necessary resources or required skillsets. Compass Academy, the structure Compass created more than a decade ago to address the industry talent gap, will play a crucial role in building a sustainable digital talent supply chain to meet technology-driven business transformation demands at scale.

With its 6,000+ strong technology workforce spread across hundreds of cities in Latin and North America and Europe, Compass UOL serves more than 400 customers from various industries across the Globe. Compass UOL specializes in building integrated technology solutions in 4 core areas – Digital Next-Gen Platforms, Data & AI, Scaled Agile Transformation, and Immersive Real-Time 3D Experiences. Through this strategic collaboration, Compass UOL and AWS will:

  1. Build a dedicated AWS business unit staffed with dedicated technical and business professionals certified on AWS and serving customer's needs on digital transformation;

  2. Expand the partnership with AWS Professional Services to scale its Cloud Technology Innovation Studios;

  3. Scale Compass' R&D team to build accelerators and new repeatable, vertical solution offerings;

  4. Enhance training and enablement of its sales and technical workforce;

  5. Accelerate Compass UOL's expansion in LATAM, the US, and EMEA;

  6. Partner with Compass Academy and jointly launch an AWS scholarship program offering thousands of scholarships to students from underserved communities to develop high-potential talent on AWS technologies.

"Now, our partnership with AWS, which was already very strong, goes to another level. This multi-year strategic collaboration, in which both companies will support customers in adopting state-of-the-art technologies and help them reinvent their business, creating new digital channels and new growth opportunities. Even more important, this initiative creates an extended commitment from both companies to invest in creating thousands of opportunities for growing digital talent in different global regions, with a special commitment to helping students in financial vulnerability to have the best opportunities to grow promising careers in the digital transformation services industry", says Alexis Rockenbach, Compass UOL CEO.

"Compass UOL has impressed us with their customer obsession and focus on building integrated technology solutions to drive the right business outcomes for our customers and the end consumers. We are excited to further our partnership with Compass and bring together the best our companies have to offer to our joint customers", says Chris Sullivan, WW System Integrators & Strategic Alliances at AWS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-uol-announces-multi-year-strategic-engagement-with-aws-301687319.html

SOURCE Compass UOL

