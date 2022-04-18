Compensation Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.21 billion | Pricing Strategies to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compensation software market size is expected to increase by USD 5.21 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Vendors' pricing strategies are driving the global compensation software industry growth. Software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies that are enabled by advances in technology to thrive in a competitive market environment. Customers focus on certain economic and market factors such as ROI, the ability to opt for free models, and the limited IT budgets while implementing the software. Vendors need to accommodate varying customer pricing preferences and budgets. The high price of the software and limited IT budgets have compelled vendors to re-evaluate the software pricing and delivery models. Therefore, vendors are providing SaaS, commercial open-source models, and term licensing to be in sync with the changing demands.

The high implementation and maintenance costs are challenging the global compensation software industry growth. The price of the compensation software includes the cost of implementation, training, maintenance, software licensing, system design, and customization. SMEs and start-up enterprises should invest in the proper implementation of the software and training of employees. The software requires continuous upgrading to keep up with the market trends. All these factors lead to a rise in the overall cost of the implementation of compensation software, which adversely affects its adoption among SMEs and start-ups. This, in turn, may affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The compensation software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Automatic Data Processing Inc., beqom SA, BullseyeEngagement LLC, Cegid Group, Cornerstone, CWS Software, Decusoft Inc., Execupay Inc., Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd., HRSoft, JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kronos Inc., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Nitso Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Payscale Inc., SAP SE, sumHR Software Pvt. Ltd., Torn Marketing Pty Ltd., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and CompLogix.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based compensation software and on-premises compensation software. The cloud-based compensation software segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Compensation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., beqom SA, BullseyeEngagement LLC, Cegid Group, Cornerstone, CWS Software, Decusoft Inc., Execupay Inc., Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd., HRSoft, JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kronos Inc., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Nitso Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paycom Software Inc., Payscale Inc., SAP SE, sumHR Software Pvt. Ltd., Torn Marketing Pty Ltd., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and CompLogix Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based compensation software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premises compensation software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

10.4 beqom SA

10.5 BullseyeEngagement LLC

10.6 Cornerstone

10.7 CWS Software

10.8 Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 UKG Inc.

10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

