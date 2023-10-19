The Compensation For Waterco Limited's (ASX:WAT) CEO Looks Deserved And Here's Why

Key Insights

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Soon Goh has played in delivering the impressive results at Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 25th of October. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Waterco Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Waterco Limited has a market capitalization of AU$149m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$537k for the year to June 2023. That's a modest increase of 6.1% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of AU$469.6k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australia Leisure industry with market capitalizations below AU$316m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$490k. This suggests that Waterco remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Soon Goh holds AU$81m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$470k AU$450k 87% Other AU$67k AU$56k 13% Total Compensation AU$537k AU$506k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 44% of total compensation represents salary and 56% is other remuneration. Waterco is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Waterco Limited's Growth Numbers

Waterco Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 52% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.6% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Waterco Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 55%, over three years, would leave most Waterco Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for Waterco that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Waterco is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

