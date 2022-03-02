U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Competition Bureau will review the proposed acquisition of Sunwing by WestJet

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau acknowledges today's announcement of the proposed acquisition of Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc. by the WestJet Group. The Bureau will review the proposed transaction.

Under the Competition Act, the Competition Bureau has a mandate to review mergers to determine whether they are likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition.

The Bureau is required by law to conduct its merger reviews confidentially. Should we determine that the proposed transaction is likely to harm competition, we will take appropriate action.

Quick Facts

  • It is difficult to say how long a particular review will take, as the Bureau evaluates the steps that need to be taken on a case-by-case basis but as always, we work to complete our reviews as expeditiously as possible.

  • As part of the Bureau's normal approach in examining a merger, the Bureau consults with a wide range of industry participants. This can include suppliers, competitors, industry associations, customers and industry experts.

  • In reviewing mergers, the Bureau considers many different elements, including the level of economic concentration in the relevant industry and the merging parties' market shares.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

