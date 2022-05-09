U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.62
    -125.72 (-3.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,309.82
    -589.55 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,640.89
    -503.77 (-4.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.57
    -60.99 (-3.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.66
    -7.11 (-6.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -28.30 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.57 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2120
    -0.3480 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,650.51
    -4,000.88 (-11.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    709.12
    -71.25 (-9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Competition Bureau seeks full block of Rogers' proposed acquisition of Shaw

·5 min read

Bureau files court applications to prevent the merger of two of Canada's largest telecommunications companies

GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Competition Bureau is seeking to block Rogers proposed $26 billion acquisition of Shaw in an effort to protect Canadians from higher prices, poorer service quality and fewer choices, particularly in wireless services.

The Bureau challenged the merger today by requesting an order from the Competition Tribunal to prevent it from proceeding. The Bureau is also requesting an injunction to stop the parties from closing the deal until its application can be heard. The Bureau must now prove its case before the Tribunal in order for the deal to be stopped.

The Bureau alleges that removing Shaw as a competitor threatens to undo the significant progress it has made introducing more competition into an already concentrated wireless services market, where Rogers, Bell and Telus (the Big 3) serve approximately 87% of Canadian subscribers.

Following an extensive investigation, the Bureau determined that competition between Rogers and Shaw has already declined. The Bureau's position is that if the proposed merger is allowed to proceed, that harm will continue and may worsen. The applications filed seek to safeguard an effective, growing and disruptive regional competitor for the benefit of consumers.

The Bureau's application to the Tribunal alleges that the merger would substantially prevent or lessen competition by:

  • eliminating an established, independent and low-priced competitor;

  • preventing future competition for wireless services, including 5G, within and outside Shaw's existing service area; and

  • preventing competition in wireless services for business customers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

The Bureau contends that Shaw, which provides wireless services to over 2 million customers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., is Rogers' closest competitor. It has consistently challenged the Big 3 by improving the quality of its network and attracting customers through its aggressive pricing, bigger data allowances and service innovations.

Since entering the wireless market in 2016, the Bureau's investigation found that Shaw has driven down prices and made wireless data more accessible to consumers who pay some of the highest prices for wireless services in the developed world. As a result, Shaw's wireless subscriber base has doubled and data prices have decreased where they had previously increased year-over-year.

The Bureau's investigation found that prior to the merger announcement, Shaw planned to enter new wireless markets, launch its 5G network, and expand its wireless services to businesses. Since then, investment in its network has declined. In addition, Shaw's reduced marketing and promotional activity has resulted in an overall loss of competition in the market.

A backgrounder with more information on the Bureau's action is available on its website.

Public versions of the Bureau's applications will be available on the website of the Competition Tribunal shortly.

Quotes

"The Competition Bureau conducted a rigorous investigation of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger and concluded that it would substantially prevent or lessen competition in wireless services. Eliminating Shaw would remove a strong, independent competitor in Canada's wireless market – one that has driven down prices, made data more accessible, and offered innovative services to its customers. We are taking action to block this merger to preserve competition and choice for an essential service that Canadians expect to be affordable and high quality."

Matthew Boswell
Commissioner of Competition

Quick Facts

  • The Bureau's investigation of the proposed merger examined wireless, wireline and broadcasting services offered by both companies.

  • Rogers is the largest wireless services provider in Canada, serving approx. 11.3 million subscribers across the country through its Rogers, Fido, Chatr and Cityfone brands.

  • Shaw is the fourth largest wireless services provider in Canada, serving approx. 2.1 million subscribers in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

  • Shaw entered the Canadian wireless market after purchasing Wind Mobile in 2016, later rebranding as Freedom Mobile. Shaw also offers wireless services to customers under its Shaw Mobile brand.

  • The Big 3 have roughly equal Canada-wide market shares and provide wireless services to approximately 87% of Canadian subscribers.

  • The Bureau's investigation found that since acquiring Wind in 2016, Shaw has established itself as a strong, disruptive regional competitor. Data obtained during the investigation showed that Shaw's number of wireless subscribers has increased by 101% compared to a 9% increase over the same period for the Big 3.

  • The data and information obtained during the investigation showed there is a high level of customer switching between Shaw and Rogers and they are often one another's closest competitor.

  • The Bureau's position is that Shaw's growth and service innovations have directly benefitted consumers. It was the first Canadian provider to eliminate data overage fees, the first to offer devices for free on term contracts, and the first and only provider to offer $0 phone plans with internet bundles.

  • In a 2019 study, the Bureau determined that the Big 3 are able to charge higher prices where they possess market power, except in regions with wireless disruptors, where prices can be 35 to 40% lower.

  • The Bureau's application to the Tribunal alleges that eliminating Shaw would significantly increase Rogers' national market share – already the largest among the Big 3 - and would significantly increase its market power.

  • The Bureau alleges that removing a strong regional competitor like Shaw will likely result in consumers paying significantly higher wireless prices.

Related Products

Associated links

For general enquiries, please contact:
Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/09/c5271.html

Recommended Stories

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Uber CEO tells staff hiring is now a ‘privilege’ and warns he’s getting ‘hard-core’ on costs

    In a message to employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber needsto make tradeoffs as it reacts to a “seismic shift” in markets.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Oil Prices Slip as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Covid-19 Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and the northwest of Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.9% at $108.79.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swings

  • Oil Suffers Biggest Blow Since March Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil crumpled under the weight of a broader market selloff as the European Union softened some of its proposed sanctions on Russian crude to appease potential holdouts.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateU.S. Stocks Get Pummeled in Broad-Based Selloff: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian De

  • Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

    A week ago, Confluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead...

  • Dan Loeb warns the bottom might not be in for tech stocks. Here’s where he is investing instead.

    Dan Loeb says he is boosting his holdings in the only part of the market that's hot: oil and gas.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateU.S. Stocks Get Pummeled in Broad-Based Selloff: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian

  • Brazil’s Galvani to Expand Fertilizer Output Just in Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian fertilizer company Galvani is ramping up production as the nation begins to grow desperate for hard-to-acquire crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateU.S. Stocks Get Pummeled in Broad-Based Selloff: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsThe closely held company w