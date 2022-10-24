U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +17.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,326.72
    +244.16 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,819.91
    -39.81 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.50
    -8.73 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.03
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.00
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    +0.0025 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2720
    +0.0590 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7580
    +1.1280 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,260.68
    +69.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.21
    -2.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.36
    +43.63 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Competition Bureau to study competition in Canada's grocery sector

·2 min read

Study to examine how governments may combat grocery price increases through greater competition

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is launching a study of grocery store competition in Canada. The study will examine various issues with the goal of recommending measures that governments can take to help improve competition in the sector.

Studying Canada's Grocery Sector (CNW Group/Competition Bureau)
Studying Canada's Grocery Sector (CNW Group/Competition Bureau)

A backgrounder and the complete market study notice are available on the Bureau website.

With inflation on the rise, Canadian consumers have seen their purchasing power decline. This is especially true when buying groceries. In fact, grocery prices in Canada are increasing at the fastest rate seen in 40 years.

Many factors are thought to have impacted the price of food including extreme weather, higher input costs, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions. Are competition factors also at work? To find out, the Bureau will study this issue from now until June 2023.

The study will examine three main questions:

  1. To what extent are higher grocery prices a result of changing competitive dynamics?

  2. What can we learn from steps that other countries have taken to increase competition in the sector?

  3. How can governments lower barriers to entry and expansion to stimulate competition for consumers?

Interested parties are invited to provide submissions to the Bureau on these questions and any other matters relevant to retail grocery competition in Canada. The deadline for submissions is December 16, 2022.

We want to better understand these issues. The study provides an opportunity for the Bureau to highlight opportunities for change that can make it easier for new businesses to compete and innovate.

Competition benefits all Canadians. More competition means lower prices, more choices, and better convenience for consumers.

Quick facts

  • Market studies allow the Bureau to examine an industry or business sector from a competition perspective to identify factors that may impede competition.

  • In conducting market studies, the Bureau is informed by publicly available information, its past work, and information provided by stakeholders on a voluntary basis.

  • This study is not an investigation into specific allegations of wrongdoing. If we do find evidence during this study that someone may be doing something against the law, then we will investigate and take appropriate action.

  • The Bureau does not have formal investigative powers to compel information for the purpose of market studies.

Related Products

Associated Links

Market studies Information Bulletin

For general enquiries:
Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c5306.html

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Qurate Retail's (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSeaborne crude s

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Strong equipment, parts demand expected to lift Caterpillar sales

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession increase and after a sales miss in the previous quarter. The world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has weathered inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and escalating freight and production costs by increasing prices over the last two years.

  • Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Performance Completely

    Comcast Corporation's ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right...

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $60M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • 50% of Gen Z say they'll start saving money when the world returns to 'normal' — until then, they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • Apple, Amazon, McDonald’s Headline Busy Earnings Week

    Nearly a third of the S&P 500 is set to report their quarterly results, including Exxon, General Motors and Boeing.

  • The Companies Warren Buffett Owns Might Surprise You

    Many of Buffett's businesses share some attractive characteristics that can inform your own investing.

  • What to Consider Before a Pension Rollover to an IRA

    Private sector employers that once offered workers traditional pensions, typically defined benefit plans, have been encouraging people to roll over their pensions into tax-advantaged plans like individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401(k)s. If you're considering such a move, it's important … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations. Markets Aren’t Reassured.

    Property investment, new construction starts and home prices continued to fall in September, while retail sales were weaker than expected.