Competition chiefs pause legal battle with Microsoft over $69bn Activision deal

Microsoft

Britain’s competition watchdog has paused a legal battle with Microsoft over its $69bn (£53bn) takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision, after the X-box maker won a separate court victory in the US.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has agreed to halt litigation against Microsoft to renew last minute talks that could allow the deal to close.

It comes after Microsoft on Tuesday won a crucial case against US regulators, paving the way for it to complete its takeover despite opposition from competition authorities and rivals.

A California judge denied an attempted injunction by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), led by Joe Biden’s competition tsar Lina Khan, that would have stopped the Activision deal from closing.

Microsoft’s takeover had been opposed by Sony, which makes the Playstation console. Sony had argued Microsoft could try and make the lucrative Call of Duty action franchise exclusive to its Xbox consoles.

Regulators including the CMA and FTC sided with Sony, moving to block the deal.

In a judgment on Tuesday, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected arguments against the takeover and wrote: “The record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content.”

Shortly after the ruling, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the CMA, Microsoft and Activision had made a joint court submission to halt their separate court dispute in Britain over the deal.

Mr Smith said: “Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect.”

The CMA blocked the deal in April in a shock move that provoked a fierce response from Microsoft and a challenge to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Bosses at the watchdog said that it would now accept concessions under the deal rather than blocking it altogether.

A spokesman said: “We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our final report.

“In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect.”

Mr Smith said: “We are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.