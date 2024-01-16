Competition regulator faces potential conflicts of interest in Telegraph takeover

Murdoch MacLennan was chief executive of Telegraph Media Group until 2017 - Geoff Pugh

A director of the competition regulator has pledged to recuse himself from any review of the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Telegraph owing to potential conflicts of interest.

Murdoch MacLennan, a non-executive board member of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), was chief executive of Telegraph Media Group between 2004 and 2017.

He is also chairman of the Irish arm of Mediahuis, a Belgian newspaper group that signed up to bid for The Telegraph last year.

Mr MacLennan said: “If there are any board meetings where they are discussing it [the takeover] I’ll recuse myself, of course.”

The veteran media executive, who is also chairman of the Press Association Group, has not yet been formally recused.

However, he insisted he was not involved in any discussions about the deal and would not be given access to any relevant documents.

It comes as the financial management of The Telegraph under the Barclay family, including during Mr MacLennan’s time as chief executive, is under scrutiny as the business prepares for new ownership.

It has been reported that advisers to the independent directors alerted the National Crime Agency to suspicious financial activity. It is understood the concerns relate to the movement of funds between Barclay family companies.

A spokesman for the Barclay family said the accounts had been fully audited and signed off by PwC.

Mr MacLennan dismissed any concerns about the Barclays’ ownership of The Telegraph, saying they had always been open in their dealings during his time as chief executive.

The CMA and Ofcom are currently reviewing a planned takeover of The Telegraph by RedBird IMI, a joint venture that is majority backed by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, owing to concerns about the threat to press freedom.

The regulators must report their findings to Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, by January 26. However, Ms Frazer could then trigger an in-depth “phase 2” investigation by the CMA, which could last 24 weeks or more.

Mr MacLennan was appointed to the CMA board in 2022 by the Government led by Boris Johnson. Regulatory insiders insisted robust safeguards were in place to address potential conflicts of interest, including recusal where necessary.

A CMA spokesman said: “Board members have no role in the CMA’s investigation or decision-making regarding this merger.”

RedBird IMI, which is fronted by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, has put forward proposals for a trust of media luminaries that it says will protect independent journalism at The Telegraph.

However, the deal is still facing opposition from dozens of MPs amid concerns that handing over control of the newspaper to an autocratic state will damage press freedom in the UK.

Interested parties have begun discussions over how an onward sale of The Telegraph could be arranged should RedBird IMI’s bid be unsuccessful.

Many of our readers have raised concerns over the potential sale of Telegraph Media Group to the Abu Dhabi-linked RedBird IMI. While Ofcom carries out its investigation we are inviting the submission of comments on the process. Email salecomments@telegraph.co.uk to have your say.

