Competition watchdog accuses UK’s top housebuilders of ‘sharing commercially sensitive information’

The monopolies watchdog has opened a probe into eight of the UK’s top housebuilders, which it has accused of “sharing commercially sensitive information with their competitors.”

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also called for a “streamlined” planning system and greater consumer protections, in order to address “fundamental concerns” it has with the housebuilding market.

In a probe of the UK’s housebuilding sector, it said the UK’s “complex planning system” and reliance on speculative private development together had led to an under-supply of new homes. It noted that the number of homes built in Great Britain was 50,000 below the target for England alone.

It added that builders would typically provide homes more slowly than they could build them, instead building at a pace that would prevent them from needing to reduce prices.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: "Housebuilding in Great Britain needs significant intervention so that enough good quality homes are delivered in the places that people need them.

"Our report - which follows a year-long study - is recommending a streamlining of the planning system and increased consumer protections. If implemented, we would expect to see many more homes built each year, helping make homes more affordable. We would also expect to see fewer people paying estate management charges on new estates and the quality of new homes to increase. But even then, further action may be required to deliver the number of homes Great Britain needs in the places it needs them.

The review also found evidence that the country’s top eight housebuilders were “sharing commercially sensitive information with their competitors.”

It said: “While the CMA does not consider such sharing of information to be one of the main factors in the persistent under-delivery of homes, the CMA is concerned that it may weaken competition in the market.”

As a result, it has launched an investigation into Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, and Vistry.

It added; “The CMA has not reached any conclusions at this stage as to whether or not competition law has been infringed.”

Cardell said: “The CMA has also today opened a new investigation into the suspected sharing of commercially sensitive information by housebuilders which could be influencing the build-out of sites and the prices of new homes. While this issue is not one of the main drivers of the problems we've highlighted in our report, it is important we tackle anti-competitive behaviour if we find it.”

A Bellway spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the CMA’s report. Bellway has engaged and co-operated fully with the CMA throughout its market study - and will continue to do so.

“Bellway is committed to exceptional customer care. We remain focused on the delivery of high-quality new homes that meet local demand and enhance the communities we build in as we work to increase the supply of UK housing.”