U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.75
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,576.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,752.50
    -55.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    -8.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +1.52 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8000
    +0.5850 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,778.65
    +1,234.11 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.22
    +36.62 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Competitive Intelligence Tools Market to Develop Fundamentally; Growing Popularity of AI-powered Competitive Tools to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market : Alphabet Inc., Crunchbase, SEMrush, Owler, Alexa Internet, Inc., Comintelli, Talkwalker (Luxembourg), SpyFu, Crayon, NetBase Quid, Slintel Inc., Consensus Point, Evalueserve.

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global competitive intelligence tools market size is expected to reach USD 82.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The digital transformation coupled with heavy investment in analytics by companies can have an incredible effect on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, Health Care, Energy, Industrial, and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”The market size stood at USD 37.6 million in 2019.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/competitive-intelligence-tools-market-104522

The Report Lists the Key Companies in this Market:

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

  • Crunchbase (California, United States)

  • SEMrush (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Owler (California, United States)

  • Alexa Internet, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Comintelli (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Talkwalker (Luxembourg)

  • SpyFu (Arizona, United States)

  • Crayon (Massachusetts, United States)

  • NetBase Quid (California, United States)

  • Slintel Inc. (California, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

10.3 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 82.0 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 37.6 Billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Application;Regional ;

Growth Drivers

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Competitive Intelligence Tools to Boost Market Potential.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Incorrect Data Might Mislead Companies and Likely to Obstruct Market Growth


The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.


Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/competitive-intelligence-tools-market-104522


The report on the competitive intelligence tools market incorporates:

  • Grander insights into the market

  • Insightful analysis of the segments

  • Market drivers and restraints

  • Comprehensive information about prominent players

  • Prevailing regions

  • COVID-19 extreme effect on the market

Market Driver:

Integration of AI to Spur Excellent Market Openings

The growing focus on IT integrated tools among organizations will bolster the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Organizations are integrating AI capabilities alongside intelligence tools to gain information about competitors and business trends in real-time. Moreover, the integration of AI helps develop holistic solutions and a platform that offers efficient automation in the analytics process. AI-powered tools help in tracking competitor’s entire digital footprint present over websites and on other portals. AI-based competitive intelligence can track data on the website or press release besides scanning customer’s reviews on digital platforms. The natural language processing and deep learning tools examine and recognize sentiment, entities, categories, emotions, and topics in text with precision. Thus, the increasing utilization of AI-enabled competitive intelligence tools will have an excellent impact on the global market.

The necessity for Intelligent Solutions to EncourageBusiness Amid Coronavirus

The requite for competitive intelligence (CI) and business intelligence (BI) tools to monitor, analyze, enhance decision-making capabilities and understand customer behavior will create opportunities for the market during the pandemic. Enterprises are focused on deploying competitive intelligence solutions as it offers real-time monitoring to track business and comprehend industry scenario. For instance, in June 2020, Fornova Ltd., a London-based travel & hospitality intelligence software provider, launched a new innovative competitive Intelligence solution - “FornovaCI”. The software will assist end-user to gain a competitive advantage and recognize opportunities during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

The emergence of New Enterprises to Support Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market for competitive intelligence tools in Asia Pacific is expected to observe a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to various countries such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and more. The surging industries and enterprises in these countries will enable speedy expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. China holds a massive share in the market due to a number of flourishing manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries. Moreover, the introduction of new tools and analytics by emerging players will further bolster the growth of the region's market. For instance, in December 2019, Contify, Inc., an Indian AI-enabled CI solution provider, upgraded its CI offering with the launch of fully customizable portals. It is designed to drive faster access to relevant insights and storing data in a common platform for easy cross-reference.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/competitive-intelligence-tools-market-104522

Key Development:

April 2019: Digimind, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Corpus Intelligence inventor, TrustedOut. Through the collobration, the companies intend to provide the business intelligence analysts, PR professionals, and brand safety managers media database. Besides, offering web crawling, machine learning, microservices, and big data to reduce human limitations.

  • Consensus Point (Tennessee, United States)

  • Evalueserve (Schaffhausen, Switzerland)

  • SimilarWeb (New York, United States)

  • Digimind (New York, United States)

  • Klue Labs (Vancouver, Canada)

  • CI Radar (Georgia, United States)

  • Brandwatch (Brighton, United Kingdom)

  • Contify, Inc. (New Delhi, India)

  • ArchIntel (Virginia, United States)


Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104522


Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Supply chain Analysis

  • Global Competitive Intelligence ToolKey Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled(Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure/Appendix

    • Global Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • On Premise

        • Cloud-Based

      • By Application(Value)

        • BFSI

        • IT & Telecom

        • Automotive

        • Retail

        • Health Care

        • Energy

        • Industrial

        • Education

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • South America

TOC Continued…!


Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/competitive-intelligence-tools-market-104522


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-competitive-intelligence-tools-market-10385


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Billionaire Forrest Plans Green Energy Factory to Rival China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtBillionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Soaring Energy Prices Raise Concerns About U.S. Inflation, Economy

    Factories and service providers require energy to boost production, but oil and natural-gas supplies are tight.

  • Copper Bulls Get Electric Shock as World’s Factories Slow Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is casting a pall over copper, as investors who are bullish on its long-term prospects fret that power shortages and factory slowdowns could trigger a retreat in the near term.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billi

  • U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors

    Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting next week. In the run-up to earnings season, a number of companies have issued downbeat outlooks. FedEx Corp said labor shortages drove up wage rates and overtime spending, while Nike Inc blamed a supply-chain crunch and soaring freight costs as it lowered its fiscal 2022 sales estimate and warned of holiday-season delays.

  • Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China

    Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards. In a drive to create a "home away from home", Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on bases in Beijing and Shanghai to stay ahead of regulations and consumer trends in a car market that outstrips the United States and Germany combined. Three years after initially announcing plans to strengthen its research and development (R&D) in the country, the luxury car brand owned by Daimler will unveil its new Tech Center China in Beijing this month.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).