Complaint processing and dispute settlement - AMF publishes draft regulation for comment

·1 min read

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") today is publishing the Notice of consutation and the Draft Regulation respecting complaint processing and dispute resolution in the financial sector (the "Draft Regulation"), intended to ensure the fair processing of consumer complaints in Québec's financial industry, and the related notice and request for comment.

"Through this initiative, which fits with our 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, we wish to optimize and standardize the way complaints are processed, to the benefit of all financial consumers," said AMF President and CEO Louis Morisset. "This Draft Regulation was developed taking into account insights from an array of internal and external stakeholders as well as international best practices."

The Draft Regulation defines what constitutes a complaint and establishes a common set of rules, obligations and practices for the financial sector with respect to the process and timelines to be followed in handling consumer complaints.

Comment period and information session

The comment period initiated today will last 60 days and end on November 8, 2021. During this period, anyone interested in submitting written comments on the Draft Regulation will be able to do so via the AMF website.

The AMF will be holding an information session webinar on Thursday, September 16, 2021 to explain the main thrusts of the Draft Regulation.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information:
Media only:
Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337
Montréal: 514-395-0337
Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337
www.lautorite.qc.ca
Twitter: @lautorite
LinkedIn: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c2458.html

